Jump Financial LLC Decreases Stake in ONE Gas, Inc. $OGS

Jump Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,738 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,417,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,136,000 after purchasing an additional 147,186 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,397,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,849,000 after buying an additional 33,210 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 1.3% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,151,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,645,000 after buying an additional 26,742 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 821,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,914,000 after buying an additional 310,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 23.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 787,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,492,000 after buying an additional 148,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OGS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on ONE Gas from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on ONE Gas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

NYSE:OGS opened at $75.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.50. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.38 and a 12-month high of $82.25.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $423.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.69 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 10.63%.ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. ONE Gas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.320-4.420 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 63.96%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

