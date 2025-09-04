Jump Financial LLC Grows Position in MarineMax, Inc. $HZO

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of MarineMax worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at $8,503,000. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in MarineMax by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 444,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after acquiring an additional 270,859 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in MarineMax by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 508,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after acquiring an additional 150,976 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP grew its stake in MarineMax by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 245,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 108,763 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at $1,856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 60,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $1,651,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 173,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,763,736.14. The trade was a 25.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $24.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.77 million, a P/E ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 1.57. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $657.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.82 million. MarineMax had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. MarineMax has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.950 EPS. Research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HZO. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

