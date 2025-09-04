Jump Financial LLC Has $258,000 Position in Calix, Inc $CALX

Jump Financial LLC reduced its stake in Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 90.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 69,691 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CALX. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 632,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,055,000 after buying an additional 54,136 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $804,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Calix news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,114,188 shares in the company, valued at $117,126,015.20. This represents a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 76,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,300. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $3,065,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

CALX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Calix from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Calix from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Calix in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Calix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

CALX opened at $58.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.34. Calix, Inc has a 1 year low of $28.60 and a 1 year high of $61.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -146.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.41. Calix had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.09%.The firm had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Calix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.371 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Calix, Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

