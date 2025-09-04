Jump Financial LLC Has $260,000 Stock Position in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. $TYRA

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) by 84.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,789 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Tyra Biosciences worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYRA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $761,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 283.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 28,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tyra Biosciences

In related news, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 9,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $93,575.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,099.18. This represents a 25.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,392 shares of company stock valued at $628,358. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TYRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TYRA opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $656.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.10. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $29.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.30.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

