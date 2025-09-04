Jump Financial LLC Has $267,000 Position in Dover Corporation $DOV

Jump Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 95.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,256 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 707.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $739,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,677,000 after acquiring an additional 268,931 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $174.50 on Thursday. Dover Corporation has a 1-year low of $143.04 and a 1-year high of $222.31. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.55.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.05. Dover had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Dover has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.350-9.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 12.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.92.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

