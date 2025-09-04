Jump Financial LLC Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 96.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,331 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Loop Capital raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Roku from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.96.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of ROKU opened at $98.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.45, a P/E/G ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 2.05. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $104.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.40%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Roku has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $2,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,067.22. The trade was a 60.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $267,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,867.24. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 317,692 shares of company stock valued at $29,206,467. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

