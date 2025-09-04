Jump Financial LLC Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. $OCFC

Jump Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,901 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,437 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,516,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $59,810,000 after purchasing an additional 61,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,731,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after purchasing an additional 56,526 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,326,378 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,562,000 after purchasing an additional 117,578 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,072,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after purchasing an additional 72,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 34.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,026,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,454,000 after purchasing an additional 262,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $18.16 on Thursday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $21.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.07.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 12.89%.The company had revenue of $99.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.26 million. On average, research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Stories

