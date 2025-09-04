Jump Financial LLC Invests $228,000 in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR $AMX

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Get America Movil alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of America Movil by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,216,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519,147 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of America Movil by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,089,624 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $201,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,290 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of America Movil during the fourth quarter worth $16,791,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of America Movil during the fourth quarter worth $15,149,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of America Movil by 93.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,585,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,540,000 after purchasing an additional 764,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of America Movil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of America Movil from $20.40 to $21.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.12.

America Movil Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of AMX stock opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $20.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.86.

America Movil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). America Movil had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.77 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

America Movil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a $0.2732 dividend. This represents a yield of 300.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This is an increase from America Movil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.24. America Movil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.26%.

America Movil Profile

(Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for America Movil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.