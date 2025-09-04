Jump Financial LLC Invests $235,000 in Insteel Industries, Inc. $IIIN

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Insteel Industries by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Insteel Industries by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Insteel Industries by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Insteel Industries by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insteel Industries

In other Insteel Industries news, SVP James R. York sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,555.50. The trade was a 24.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insteel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Insteel Industries stock opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.41. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $41.64. The firm has a market cap of $733.21 million, a PE ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 3.58%.During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is 7.50%.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

