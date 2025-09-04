Jump Financial LLC Invests $253,000 in British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 292.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $55.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.50.

British American Tobacco Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.