Jump Financial LLC Invests $254,000 in RBC Bearings Incorporated $RBC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBC has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $431.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RBC Bearings presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.17.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

NYSE RBC opened at $383.01 on Thursday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $272.50 and a 1 year high of $416.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $391.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.79.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. RBC Bearings has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 48,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.75, for a total transaction of $19,631,243.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 111,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,759,218.50. This represents a 30.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.30, for a total transaction of $152,520.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,868.70. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,716 shares of company stock worth $48,818,116. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

