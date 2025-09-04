Jump Financial LLC Invests $274,000 in Franco-Nevada Corporation $FNV

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,207,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,923,400,000 after acquiring an additional 207,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,845,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,233,891,000 after buying an additional 45,924 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,959,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $582,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,358 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,926,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,979,000 after acquiring an additional 122,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,756,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,224,000 after acquiring an additional 242,196 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FNV opened at $190.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.81. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.70 and a twelve month high of $192.04. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.41.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.70 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 58.82%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $182.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.88.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

