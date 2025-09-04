Jump Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. $PRTH

Jump Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Priority Technology were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRTH. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Priority Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,382,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Priority Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,524,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Priority Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Priority Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Priority Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $882,000. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Priority Technology

In other news, General Counsel Bradley J. Miller sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 243,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,951. The trade was a 29.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Stock Down 1.9%

PRTH opened at $8.12 on Thursday. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $12.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $648.93 million, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.64.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Priority Technology had a net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.63 million. Priority Technology has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Priority Technology in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Priority Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Priority Technology

Priority Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.