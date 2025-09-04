Jump Financial LLC Makes New $270,000 Investment in Business First Bancshares, Inc. $BFST

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 42,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 47.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John P. Ducrest bought 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $52,554.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 13,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,971.92. This trade represents a 19.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares stock opened at $25.15 on Thursday. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.35. The company has a market capitalization of $744.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $103.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.94 million. Research analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BFST shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Business First Bancshares from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

