Jump Financial LLC Makes New $286,000 Investment in Oil States International, Inc. $OIS

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Oil States International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OIS. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 213.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 79,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 54,080 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 2,343.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oil States International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 17,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 60,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OIS stock opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $327.49 million, a P/E ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 1.94. Oil States International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87.

Oil States International ( NYSE:OIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $165.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.50 million. Oil States International had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 1.02%.The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OIS shares. Wall Street Zen cut Oil States International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Oil States International from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

