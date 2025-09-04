Jump Financial LLC Makes New $302,000 Investment in Select Medical Holdings Corporation $SEM

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,133,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,316,069 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $222,378,000 after buying an additional 603,079 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 1,965.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 551,912 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after buying an additional 525,192 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,240,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,192,578 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $22,480,000 after buying an additional 379,598 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEM shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Select Medical from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of SEM opened at $12.92 on Thursday. Select Medical Holdings Corporation has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $40.98. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.41.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Select Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Corporation will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

