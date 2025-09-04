Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Energizer Holdings, Inc. $ENR

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. CX Institutional bought a new position in Energizer in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Energizer by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Energizer by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $28.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.81. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $39.51.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.52. Energizer had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 181.90%. The company had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Energizer has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.050-1.150 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 34.58%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENR. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Energizer in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

