Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in The RMR Group Inc. $RMR

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 20,880.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 336.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group stock opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.30. The company has a market cap of $527.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.20. The RMR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $26.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $154.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.80 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 2.56%. Analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.9%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

