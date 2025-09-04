Jump Financial LLC Purchases 5,900 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. $MSBI

Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 303,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $740,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 513,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 37,494 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSBI shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $18.31 on Thursday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $28.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $394.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.19). Midland States Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 1.50%.The business had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Midland States Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. This is a positive change from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.23%.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.