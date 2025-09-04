Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. $DMLP

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,569 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 638.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of DMLP stock opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average is $28.04. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $34.88.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.40 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 47.35% and a return on equity of 22.49%.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6202 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.19%.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

