Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 8,668 Artesian Resources Corporation $ARTNA

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Artesian Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 45.2% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 4.7% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 927,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,275,000 after buying an additional 41,357 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 9.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 5.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 16.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artesian Resources Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $32.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.29. Artesian Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $38.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $336.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.35.

Artesian Resources Dividend Announcement

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $28.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Artesian Resources Corporation will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.3074 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 56.68%.

Insider Activity at Artesian Resources

In related news, SVP John M. Thaeder sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $33,370.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 20,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,155.04. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.