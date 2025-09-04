Jump Financial LLC Reduces Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S $ASND

Jump Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 87.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,644 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 332.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASND shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (up from $289.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.36.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $200.02 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $111.09 and a one year high of $203.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.76 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.16.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $216.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

