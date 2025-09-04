Jump Financial LLC Reduces Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. $HCKT

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 48.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 60.5% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 2,890.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HCKT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on The Hackett Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hackett Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $20.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.38 million, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average of $25.38. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $34.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

