Jump Financial LLC Sells 1,090 Shares of Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Jump Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,822,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,110,000 after purchasing an additional 158,507 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,768,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,829,000 after purchasing an additional 76,987 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,443,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,208,000 after purchasing an additional 30,608 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,270,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,872,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,490,000 after purchasing an additional 56,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $64.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.13 and a 200 day moving average of $62.61. Alliant Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.08 and a fifty-two week high of $67.11.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.5075 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.65%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LNT. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

