Jump Financial LLC Sells 11,082 Shares of Sinclair, Inc. $SBGI

Jump Financial LLC lowered its position in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) by 37.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,082 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Sinclair were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sinclair by 105,075.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sinclair by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Sinclair by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Sinclair by 720.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

SBGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Sinclair from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sinclair from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sinclair from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Sinclair stock opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $979.98 million, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.31. Sinclair, Inc. has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $18.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.46.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.19). Sinclair had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sinclair, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.48%.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

