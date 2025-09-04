Jump Financial LLC Sells 16,387 Shares of MGM Resorts International $MGM

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 66.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,387 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 23,234 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 326,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 303,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM stock opened at $38.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.80. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $1,925,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,627,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,585,769.02. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

