Jump Financial LLC Sells 27,466 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. $RYAN

Jump Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 86.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,466 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 281.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter worth $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 202.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 404.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RYAN opened at $55.01 on Thursday. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $77.16. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 48.70%. The firm had revenue of $855.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is currently 137.14%.

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $946,581.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,543.28. This represents a 92.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RYAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

