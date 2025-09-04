Jump Financial LLC Sells 40,379 Shares of Okta, Inc. $OKTA

Jump Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 94.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,379 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OKTA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Okta by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Okta by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OKTA has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Okta from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Okta from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.25.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $89.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 105.67, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.83. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $127.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $728,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. Okta had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 6.08%.The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. Analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 16,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total transaction of $1,470,612.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,709.64. This represents a 69.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 132,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,567,360. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,594 shares of company stock worth $8,382,790. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

