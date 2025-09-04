Jump Financial LLC Sells 730 Shares of Northeast Bancorp $NBN

Jump Financial LLC lessened its position in Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Northeast Bancorp were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Northeast Bancorp by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Northeast Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Northeast Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Northeast Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Northeast Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000.

Shares of NBN opened at $109.13 on Thursday. Northeast Bancorp has a 12-month low of $65.55 and a 12-month high of $111.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $895.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Northeast Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.46. Northeast Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 23.77%.The business had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.50 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Northeast Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

