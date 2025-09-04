Jump Financial LLC Sells 9,957 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Jump Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 94.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,957 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $321.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $562.11.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ELV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $478.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan D. Devore bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $312.15 per share, for a total transaction of $374,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,149.30. This represents a 52.13% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,333,678.80. This trade represents a 5.96% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

