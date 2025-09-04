Jump Financial LLC Takes $240,000 Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. $SHO

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 47.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 62.7% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter valued at $82,000. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of SHO stock opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 474.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.09.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 2.15%.The business had revenue of $259.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,800.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.93.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

