Jump Financial LLC Takes $261,000 Position in Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 248.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 93,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 66,918 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,252,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,340,000 after buying an additional 480,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE KIM opened at $22.46 on Thursday. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 28.54%.The business had revenue of $525.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.730-1.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 120.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KIM shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

