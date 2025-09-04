Jump Financial LLC Takes $265,000 Position in Spok Holdings, Inc. $SPOK

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Spok by 62.2% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Spok by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,791 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Spok by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Spok by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Spok by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Spok from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Spok presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Spok Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPOK opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76. The company has a market cap of $371.24 million, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.55. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $19.31.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. Spok had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 12.12%. Spok has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spok Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spok Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spok

In other Spok news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $442,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,832.73. This represents a 19.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael W. Wallace sold 10,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $193,103.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 40,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,394.03. The trade was a 21.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spok Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

Featured Stories

