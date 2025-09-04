Jump Financial LLC Takes $282,000 Position in Appian Corporation $APPN

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Appian by 2,716.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the first quarter valued at about $373,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the first quarter valued at about $533,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Appian by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 87,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Appian by 144.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 50,240 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APPN opened at $30.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.78 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.09. Appian Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $43.33.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $170.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.01 million. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Appian has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.360 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.030-0.070 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Appian Corporation will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 10,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $328,652.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,736,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,312,641.95. This represents a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 342,670 shares of company stock valued at $10,989,419 over the last ninety days. 44.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APPN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Appian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Appian from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on Appian in a report on Friday, August 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised Appian to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Appian from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

