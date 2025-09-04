Jump Financial LLC Takes $295,000 Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CASY. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 190.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,244,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,081,000 after buying an additional 816,110 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 54,448.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 543,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,054,000 after buying an additional 542,855 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 42.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,851,000 after buying an additional 306,628 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,467,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 51.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 515,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,792,000 after purchasing an additional 175,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.33.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

CASY opened at $499.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $350.52 and a 52-week high of $531.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $513.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $466.77. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.69. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.03, for a total transaction of $3,339,798.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,663. The trade was a 75.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.83, for a total transaction of $10,156,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 89,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,623,447.20. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,646 shares of company stock valued at $22,136,614. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

