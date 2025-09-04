Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. $CNNE

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cannae by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cannae by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 609,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in Cannae by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 36,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Cannae by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cannae in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,174,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cannae from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other Cannae news, Director Frank R. Martire sold 26,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $487,989.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cannae stock opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.08. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Cannae’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.96%.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

