Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Nelnet, Inc. $NNI

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Nelnet in the first quarter worth approximately $1,727,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Nelnet in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Nelnet by 10.0% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nelnet by 10.4% in the first quarter. RMR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NNI opened at $127.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 29.41, a current ratio of 29.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.42. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.15 and a 52 week high of $131.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $3.14. Nelnet had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 14.86%.The company had revenue of $540.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nelnet, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Nelnet declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 8th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Nelnet’s payout ratio is currently 12.40%.

In other Nelnet news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 41,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $5,000,033.25. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 510 shares in the company, valued at $60,817.50. This represents a 98.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 50.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

