Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Tiptree Financial Inc. $TIPT

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Get Tiptree Financial alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tiptree Financial by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 207,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 12,160 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiptree Financial during the first quarter valued at $287,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tiptree Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,291,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,116,000 after acquiring an additional 28,373 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tiptree Financial by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,724,000 after buying an additional 19,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Tiptree Financial by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 11,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Financial Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ TIPT opened at $23.13 on Thursday. Tiptree Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $26.90. The company has a market capitalization of $867.38 million, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.26.

Tiptree Financial Dividend Announcement

Tiptree Financial ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Tiptree Financial had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $528.75 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Tiptree Financial’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tiptree Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tiptree Financial

Tiptree Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiptree Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.