Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Unitil Corporation $UTL

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Unitil during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after buying an additional 19,631 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unitil during the 4th quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Unitil during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTL opened at $45.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. Unitil Corporation has a 52-week low of $45.34 and a 52-week high of $63.52.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 9.54%. Research analysts forecast that Unitil Corporation will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

