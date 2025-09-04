Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 80.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,818 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $12,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.38.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total value of $1,589,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 108,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,262,552.30. This represents a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 12,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $2,010,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 115,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,966,528.80. The trade was a 9.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $165.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.51. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.43 and a 1-year high of $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

