Keystone Financial Group Inc. Has $156,000 Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Keystone Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 704 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.6% during the first quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 631,655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $140,461,000 after buying an additional 70,669 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Apple by 631.1% in the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 94,932 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,087,000 after acquiring an additional 81,947 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,838 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.7% during the first quarter. Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. now owns 148,755 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $238.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $217.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.73.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

