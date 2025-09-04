Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM Shares Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 36.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $546,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 248.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 93,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 66,918 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,252,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,340,000 after buying an additional 480,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $22.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. Kimco Realty Corporation has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $25.83.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $525.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.75 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 28.54%.Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.730-1.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 120.48%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

