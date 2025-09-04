LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Downgraded to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TREE. Truist Financial set a $62.00 price objective on LendingTree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised LendingTree from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on LendingTree from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

LendingTree Trading Up 0.9%

TREE opened at $68.47 on Wednesday. LendingTree has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $70.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.69.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 25.79% and a negative net margin of 5.33%.The firm had revenue of $250.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.03 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LendingTree will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingTree

In related news, CFO Jason Bengel sold 6,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.86, for a total transaction of $445,455.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,517 shares in the company, valued at $448,760.62. This represents a 49.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Diego A. Rodriguez sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $83,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,125.14. The trade was a 12.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,669 shares of company stock valued at $598,331. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingTree

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 281.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 248.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 4,509.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Stories

