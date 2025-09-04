LXP Industrial Trust $LXP Holdings Decreased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,562 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,933,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,378,000 after acquiring an additional 11,873 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 407.4% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 299.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 249,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 186,897 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 272,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $503,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.06.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 24.07%.The company had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 192.86%.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

