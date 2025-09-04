MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 12,618 Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. $LTH

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,618 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Life Time Group by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,365,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,829,000 after buying an additional 2,282,007 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Life Time Group by 1,729.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,066,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,547,000 after buying an additional 4,789,288 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Life Time Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,379,000 after buying an additional 145,002 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Life Time Group by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,389,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,166,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Life Time Group by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,289,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,133,000 after buying an additional 440,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Life Time Group

In other news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 134,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $3,866,313.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 133,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,843.20. The trade was a 50.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Danhakl sold 11,655,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $342,440,999.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,898,037 shares in the company, valued at $878,404,327.06. The trade was a 28.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,557,530 shares of company stock worth $691,887,874. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on LTH shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Life Time Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Life Time Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Life Time Group to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.92.

Life Time Group Stock Performance

Shares of LTH opened at $27.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.72. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $34.99.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $761.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.33 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 8.03%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Life Time Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Further Reading

