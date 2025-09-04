MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,440 Shares of Strategy Inc $MSTR

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Strategy were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Strategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC lifted its stake in Strategy by 820.0% in the 4th quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Strategy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in Strategy by 6,992.7% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 119,654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Strategy by 7,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSTR stock opened at $330.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $388.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.97. The company has a market cap of $93.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 3.82. Strategy Inc has a twelve month low of $113.69 and a twelve month high of $543.00.

Strategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $32.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $32.72. The firm had revenue of $114.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. Strategy had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 1,036.61%.The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.74) earnings per share. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

MSTR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Strategy from $563.00 to $586.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, May 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Strategy from $590.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Strategy from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.50.

In other Strategy news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $7,406,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 24,460 shares in the company, valued at $9,661,700. This represents a 43.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten acquired 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,950.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,950. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 252,974 shares of company stock valued at $22,844,759 and have sold 151,362 shares valued at $62,739,617. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

