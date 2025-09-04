MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 3,831 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. $SOUN

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SoundHound AI by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in SoundHound AI by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SOUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Capmk raised SoundHound AI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on SoundHound AI from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Northland Securities raised SoundHound AI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut SoundHound AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SoundHound AI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.36.

In other news, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 117,180 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $1,096,804.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,346,455 shares in the company, valued at $12,602,818.80. This trade represents a 8.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 111,111 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $1,039,998.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,442,900 shares in the company, valued at $13,505,544. This represents a 7.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 913,317 shares of company stock worth $8,679,813. Insiders own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

SOUN stock opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 2.58. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.40.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.88 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 73.13% and a negative net margin of 171.81%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 216.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. SoundHound AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

