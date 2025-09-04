MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. $DEI

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Douglas Emmett worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 25,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 422,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 29,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 price target on Douglas Emmett and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.11.

NYSE DEI opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 3.77%.The company had revenue of $252.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.470 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

