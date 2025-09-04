MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Laureate Education $LAUR

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Laureate Education worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Laureate Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in Laureate Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 260.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Laureate Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 1,875.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Price Performance

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.58. Laureate Education has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $28.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $524.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.00 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 16.41%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Laureate Education has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

