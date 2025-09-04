MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alight, Inc. $ALIT

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 254,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alight were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Alight by 364.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Alight by 82.8% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Alight by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Alight by 5,505.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alight during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALIT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Alight from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Alight from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Alight from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of ALIT opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.01. Alight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $8.93.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.26 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 50.37%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Alight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Alight’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.24%.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

